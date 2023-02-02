People isolated in apartment buildings as over 200 lifts out, Brown says

People, including elderly, are isolated and potentially trapped at the top of apartment buildings, Brown says. (File photo)

More than 200 lifts are not working across Auckland city and people, including elderly, are isolated and potentially trapped at the top of apartment buildings after this week’s flooding, according to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.

Speaking to the AM Show, he said Auckland Emergency Management did not realise it was such an issue and the incident started to be addressed on Wednesday, although he had known about it “for a while”.

“Yesterday I brought it to their attention, and it’s to their attention now,” he said.

“I knew one day before but I didn’t know how widespread it was.”

When asked by host Ryan Bridge how many people were in high-rise apartments without working elevators who would be in trouble if there was a medical emergency, Brown said he didn't know.

An Emergency Management spokesperson said they were aware of the issue, but were checking where the mayor got the “over 200” figure from.

They could not yet confirm whether they knew about the issue before Brown told them.

Brown said he finally had time to do media interviews after this week’s weather, stating that he knew it was important to have a “working relationship” with news media.

Brown texted his friends that he couldn’t play tennis over the weekend because he had to “deal with media drongos over the flooding”, it’s been reported.

The text has come to light following increasing criticism of the mayor’s response to unprecedented flooding on Friday that destroyed homes and resulted in four deaths.

When asked if there was anything he regretted saying this week, Brown said he “probably shouldn't have used the word ‘drongo’ to a couple of mates”.

David White stuff.co.nz North Shore Sikh Society has been cooking thousands of meals for people caught in Auckland's flooding overthe past few days.

But it was only because he couldn’t play tennis, he said.

Stuff has requested an interview with Brown every day this week.

Fire and emergency have been approached for comment.

More to come.