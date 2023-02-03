Moist northerlies continue over Aotearoa, bringing heavy rain to parts of both islands. Heavy rain warnings are in force for Westland and Western Bay of Plenty.

Wet weather has again struck Auckland overnight following a past week of torrential downpours that saw much of the city flood.

MetService says while only 0.8mm of rain has so far fallen since 3am Friday, a further 7.6mm is expected to hit until 3pm on Friday afternoon.

Periods of rain are expected to continue on Friday morning, turning to showers in the afternoon and easing away in the evening. Thunderstorms are possible in West Auckland this afternoon.

A heavy rain watch remains in place for eastern areas of Auckland until 10am Friday.

READ MORE:

* SkyCity Trust sets up $100,000 fund for Auckland flood victims

* Michael Wood 'essentially' already minister of Auckland in transport role, mayor says

* Will Auckland's giant new wastewater tunnel reduce flooding?



One northbound lane is now open between Ngapipi Rd and Tamaki Dr in Ōrākei following a slip.

In West Auckland, a slip has taken out 2 water mains on Scenic Drive in Swanson, according to Watercare.

A tanker will be available for residents on Friday.

Buses will replace trains this Waitangi weekend, according to Auckland Transport:

Southern Line – between Newmarket and Otahuhu (as per Rail Network Rebuild), and between Britomart and Panmure.

– between Newmarket and Otahuhu (as per Rail Network Rebuild), and between Britomart and Panmure. Western Line - Between Britomart and Swanson.

- Between Britomart and Swanson. Eastern Line - Between Britomart and Otahuhu.

- Between Britomart and Otahuhu. Onehunga Line - Between Newmarket and Otahuhu.

Most Auckland ferry services will resume normal timetable services from this morning, according to Auckland Transport.

Metservice/Supplied A heavy rain watch remains in place for Auckland following overnight downpours

An orange heavy rain warning was in place for Bay of Plenty through till 11am on Friday. A further 40-50mm of rain was expected to accumulate, on top of what’s already fallen.

Heavy rain watches also remained in place throughout Friday morning for Northland, the Hunua Ranges, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty about and east of Kawerau.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Mt Taranaki until Friday afternoon where rainfall may reach warning criteria.

In the south, Westland south of Otira is under an orange heavy rain warning until Friday afternoon. During this period, 150 to 220mm of rain is expected to accumulate in the ranges, with 50 to 80mm forecast for coastal areas.

David White stuff.co.nz A child's memorial box has washed ashore after Aucklands's heavy rain and the finder hope to reunite it with the family.

Northern parts of Fiordland are also under a heavy rain watch until midday on Friday.

Over the coming days, a series of fronts are expected to hit the South Island, with the West Coast expected to bear the brunt.