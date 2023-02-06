West Aucklanders asked to reduce water use on day nine of flooding clean-up

National Director of Taskforce Kiwi Richard Adams and his crew of volunteers go to work cleaning up properties after heavy flooding in Auckland.

People in West Auckland’s Titirangi, Konini, Oratia and parts of Glen Eden have been asked to reduce their water use over the next week as the water network remains vulnerable in the wake of last Friday’s storm, Watercare says.

Auckland Emergency Management Duty Controller Adam Maggs said response teams from around the country were aiding the response effort.

“I really want to encourage our communities to continue to keep an eye out for each other. Check in on your neighbours,” he said.

Two civil defence centres remain open, in Henderson and Randwick Park.

READ MORE:

* Auckland floods: Independent review into flood response to be led by former police commissioner

* 'Stay out of the water' Auckland message as city faces flooding clean up with a 'long tail'

* Auckland mayor says he wasn't on emergency email list as flood waters rose



The Manu Tukutuku CDC at Randwick Park however, will be transitioning to a community support hub from 6pm on Monday evening, and will be open from 9am-5pm from Tuesday.

Auckland Council’s building consents team has completed 4991 rapid building assessments this week.

MELANIE EARLEY, JASON DORDAY / STUFF First responders on the scene after a bach collapsed in Auckland's south.

Maggs said 273 red placards, 1556 yellow placards and 2469 white placards had been issued as of noon on Monday.

Auckland Transport is asking people returning home after the long weekend to be particularly alert when driving as there are still roads throughout the region with significant damage

For those heading north and travelling into and out of the Auckland region, the Brynderwyn Hill is open, with restrictions.

Although some beaches on Waiheke and Auckland’s south east coast are now swimmable, many warnings remain in place and people are encouraged to stay out of the water.

Magg said AEM was aware of large piles of waste that still need to be collected, and urged tamariki to steer clear of them.

Safeswim/Supplied Although some beaches on Waiheke and Auckland’s south-east coast are now swimmable, many warnings remain in place and people are encouraged to stay out of the water.

“We strongly advise everyone to keep tamariki clear of any waste piles as they may be contaminated and will pose a risk to your health. We also advise this for your pets too.”

It’s been announced former police commissioner Mike Bush will lead the review into the emergency response in the first hours of Auckland’s devastating floods.

Auckland’s mayor Wayne Brown announced there would be an independent review of the flood response six days ago.

Brown had previously drawn criticism when he declared a state of emergency last Friday hours after widespread flooding had already caused chaos in the city.