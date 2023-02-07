Most Auckland beaches still deemed unsafe to swim, but could reopen this week

North Shore Sikh Society has been cooking thousands of meals for people caught in Auckland's flooding overthe past few days.

The vast majority of beaches around Auckland polluted with wastewater, largely from last weeks flooding, should clear by the middle of this week, authorities say.

Only 17 out of Tāmaki Makaurau’s 80 beaches are deemed safe enough to swim in, according to Safeswim, and most of these are on Great Barrier Island, Auckland’s west coast and northern Auckland.

The other 63 beaches have been ‘black-flagged’, meaning wastewater, or sewerage, has leaked into the ocean, or red flagged, meaning swimming in these locations comes with a risk of illness.

Black flags are not physically present on beaches, but rather are determined on the Swimsafe website.

But when are we expecting Auckland’s beaches to reopen?

Deputy Controller of Auckland Emergency Management Rachel Kelleher told Stuff it was estimated beaches would return to non-contaminated status mid to late this week.

“Our initial estimation around return to safe conditions is probably sometime mid this week, but our advice to Auckland whether they should be out swimming at a particular beach location is the Safeswim website,” she said.

However Dr Lokesh Padhye, associate professor of environmental engineering at Auckland University, said estimations were reliant on good weather remaining in place for the Auckland region.

Keith Nigel Budden/Supplied A yacht on the rocks at Auckland's Milford Beach.

"If it remains good weather for about four to five days, I expect some of the warnings will be removed. If it rains, it will exacerbate the pollution problem,” Padhye said.

Padhye explained that, like wastewater, stormwater runoffs were an important factor to consider, as they often contained pollutants such as faeces that were washed into the sea when it rained.

“Even a slight rainfall now can trigger another runoff, because the ground is already saturated. Water quality will remain at risk unless we get a persistent dry period.”

Representatives from Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei, Auckland Council and Watercare declared a rāhui over the Waitematā on Friday morning to allow the water to recover, and said they would lift it “when they are ready”.

“(The rāhui was declared) in the interests of public health and respect for this taonga which has received the polluted flows over the past week,” Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei chairperson Ngarimu Blair said.

Safeswim/Supplied Black flags are not physically present on beaches, but shown on the Swimsafe website.

“Karakia, Karanga and waiata rang out also to encourage our beloved waters to recover and continue to sustain us.”

Healthy Waters head of planning for Auckland Council Nick Vigar said while some beaches had been deemed safe enough to swim in, water testing remained under way.

“Water quality testing is underway across the region and Safeswim will be updating water quality advice at each location as information becomes available,” he said.