Cyclone Gabrielle: Power outages and flooding remain in Far North more than a week on

Flooding and power outages persist in the Far North, more than a week after Cyclone Gabrielle lashed the area.

Power has been restored in around 16,000 households but 480 homes are still without power, many of them on the west coast. Two roads remain closed in the district until Monday.

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania said the council was in the recovery mode for some of the district, while the relief work was still on in other areas.

“For some of our district, going on day 8 without power [is tough]. For some families in our district, they have homes where they can’t live any more so going back to normal for them is going to be months.

“These are not quick fixes. These are incredibly complex issues.”

He said a large geographic area, the distance between main centres and a widespread population posed challenges for the Far North’s recovery.

“If you have to go from one of our main townships to one of our settlements in need, that is potentially a two to three hours round trip.”

Supplied/Stuff Mayor Moko Tepania, right, drops off supplies from a helicopter to North Hokianga and assesses the damage along South Hokianga with emergency services over the weekend.

Tepania dropped off supplies from a helicopter to North Hokianga and assessed the damage along South Hokianga along with emergency services over the weekend.

“I am proud of our communities. We have been coordinating efforts with civil defence… We are fortunate enough [that] the Defence Force come up here and do supply jobs.

“I have been humbled by the resilience of our communities and by the power of the people on the ground.”

Top Energy A tree brings down a power line in the Far North. Top Energy says most of the damage to their network is in the West, with multiple trees on lines requiring total line rebuilds in some areas.

Top Energy spokesperson Philippa White said it could still be several days before the full power was restored in the entire district.

“One of the issues is the damage done to these service lines which connect people’s homes or properties to the network. We don't have visibility of those on the outage maps, so we really want people to call and let us know if they haven’t got power.”

Tepania established a mayoral relief fund on Monday to assist people affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

He said there was a need to learn from it and be better prepared, should it happen again.

“We are going to get through this. We are going to learn from it, and we are going to see if at some point we return to the Far North that we all know and love.”