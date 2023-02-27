Three youths arrested after aggravated West Auckland robbery

Four offenders entered the convenience store in West Auckland and allegedly attacked one of the store’s owners.

Three youths have been taken into custody following an aggravated robbery at a convenience store in West Auckland.

Four offenders entered the convenience store on Atkinson Rd in Titirangi at 5.30pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

A store owner was assaulted, before three offenders left in a stolen vehicle with several items, including cigarettes and the cash register, they said.

One offender couldn’t escape and was held in the store by a member of the public.

A police spokesperson said they found two offenders at Westward Ho Rd in Glen Eden and arrested them “without further incident.”

Three youths were referred to Youth Aid.

Police urge anyone who saw the incident unfold to call 105 and quote event number: P053795530, or give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.