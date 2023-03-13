Extinct plants species rediscovered in Auckland

Auckland Council’s senior regional advisor (flora) Emma Simpkins, who carried out the assessment along with a team, holds Anogramma leptophylla, also called Jersey fern.

Two native plant species, previously considered extinct, have been rediscovered.

Juncus caepiticius, a grassy rush and Leptinella rotundata, a creeping herb, were thought to be extinct but have been reclassified as regionally critical in Auckland. The species was threatened by coastal erosion and weeds.

The discovery was made in a plant diversity assessment carried out by Auckland Council with data gathered over the last decade.

Auckland Council’s Emma Simpkins, who carried out the assessment, said the plants could persist for a really long time.

“Their seeds can survive in the soil for many years. Some of those plants might have been waiting for ideal environmental conditions to allow them to germinate. And that [finding them] was really exciting,” Simpkins said.

The assessment identified 787 native plant species in Auckland, with 45% threatened or at risk. Twenty-seven species were identified as extinct.

Supplied/Stuff Veronica jovellanoides is one of regionally critical plants only found in Auckland’s unique cool forest habitat.

Culturally significant to Māori, Kākābeak, which has bright red flowers shaped like a parrot’s beak, was also considered extinct.

“They would have traded and used [it] for decoration and gifts. But that [kākābeak] is now extinct in the wild,” Simpkins said.

DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATIONx/Marlborough Express A species of kākābeak, a right-red flowers shaped like a parrot’s beak, found in Auckland is now extinct in the region.

She said the assessment could raise awareness.

“There is a lot of environmental work happening in terms of predator control [for birds], but for threatened plants, we have got a lot of work to do, which isn’t captured by our current efforts.”

Auckland councillor Richard Hills said the assessment provided valuable evidence to help focus on plant conservation efforts over the next few years.

“The report elevates the status of native plants in the region and supports our work in the prioritisation of threatened plant conservation.”

Supplied/Stuff Auckland Council’s senior regional advisor (flora) Emma Simpkins says the assessment will help in managing plant threats such as pathogens, weed competition, browsing by pests and what is needed to protect plant habitats.

Simpkins said it was important for the public to know about Auckland’s unique flora.

“A lot of work the communities are doing in terms of conversation will be helping create habitat for these plants.

“There are some threatened plants that you can grow easily at your home. That is one way to support our conservation efforts. New Zealand spinach is a good example you can grow at home.”

The two rediscovered plant species will soon make it to the Auckland Botanic Gardens.

Facilitated for the first time by the council, the assessment also identified regionally critical plants that are only found in Auckland.