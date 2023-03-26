One person in critical condition after serious crash in Hamilton
One person was seriously injured in a car crash in Hamilton overnight when their car hit a tree on Norton Rd at 2.55am.
They were taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Emergency services responded to the crash and a part of Norton Rd between Maeroa Rd and Jolly St was closed.
A police spokesperson said the road was still closed on Sunday at 7.15am.
“As a serious crash investigators unit is carrying out inquiries, the part of the road remained closed.”