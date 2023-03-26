Three-vehicle crash in East Auckland: Road blocked, no injuries

08:40, Mar 26 2023
Emergency services have attended a crash in Glen Innes.
Aiman Amerul-Muner/Stuff
Emergency services have attended a crash in Glen Innes.

A three-vehicle crash blocked a road in East Auckland on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Taniwha St/Line Rd in Glen Innes at 7.30am.

A police spokesperson said no injuries were reported.

“The road does appear to be blocked [and] a tow has been arranged.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.