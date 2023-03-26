Three-vehicle crash in East Auckland: Road blocked, no injuries
A three-vehicle crash blocked a road in East Auckland on Sunday morning.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Taniwha St/Line Rd in Glen Innes at 7.30am.
A police spokesperson said no injuries were reported.
“The road does appear to be blocked [and] a tow has been arranged.”
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.