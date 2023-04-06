Two youths arrested after East Auckland burglaries

Both youths have since appeared in the Auckland Youth Court.

Two youths have been arrested after burglaries across East Auckland this week.

Both offenders have been charged with three counts of burglary and vehicle-related offences. They’ve appeared in the Auckland Youth Court.

Police were initially called to a burglary at a petrol station on Meadowbank Rd, Remuera, just after 1.30am on April 3.

The offenders allegedly broke in and attempted to steal tills and cigarettes, but were unsuccessful.

The same people are then alleged to have smashed the doors to a building in Morrin Rd, Saint Johns and taken items, police said.

A vehicle was to enter a commercial premises in Queens Rd, Panmure just after 2am, and took a number of items.

The vehicle used was found at the scene.

“I hope these arrests provide reassurance to the community that those who offend will be held to account,” Acting Area Commander Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said.