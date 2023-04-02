'Dangerous' 74-year-old woman still missing from Auckland, police say

A 74-year-old Auckland woman considered “dangerous” by police is still missing, after disappearing on Friday.

Bronwyn Warwick, who police consider “dangerous and should not be approached”, is known around the Counties Manukau area.

But she may be somewhere in Auckland more generally, police said.

There is a warrant for her parole recall.

READ MORE:

* Auckland police seek 'dangerous' woman, 74, who 'should not be approached'



In 1992, Warwick was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

She has been released and recalled to prison on four occasions. During that time she committed two “very serious offences” involving aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

A Parole Board decision from November 2019 shows Warwick has done “extremely well” on parole.

“She is settled. She has a job, good accommodation and save for one issue relating to her cannabis use, has prospered,” it reads.

Her parole conditions included not to possess or consume alcohol or controlled drugs and to participating in alcohol and drug assessments.

Police are asking anyone who has seen her to call 111 immediately, or call police on 105 with information about Warwick.