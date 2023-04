Three people were rescued after a boat sank in Auckland’s Gulf Harbour on Friday afternoon (file photo).

One person is in a serious condition and two others have minor injuries after a boat sank in Whangapāroa’s Gulf Harbour on Friday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said officers, assisted by the Eagle helicopter, responded to the incident around 3.20pm, finding three people floating in the water.

They were taken to shore by a Coastguard vessel.