Person dies in incident involving vehicle at property in West Auckland

A person has died in an incident involving a vehicle at a private property in West Auckland.

Police attended the incident just before 1.30pm on McEntee Rd in Waitakere.

A police spokesperson said they confirmed a person has died in an incident involving a vehicle on private property.

“Police extends deep condolences to the family, who are being supported.

“Enquiries are being made on behalf of the Coroner.