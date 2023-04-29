Person dies in incident involving vehicle at property in West Auckland
A person has died in an incident involving a vehicle at a private property in West Auckland.
Police attended the incident just before 1.30pm on McEntee Rd in Waitakere.
A police spokesperson said they confirmed a person has died in an incident involving a vehicle on private property.
“Police extends deep condolences to the family, who are being supported.
“Enquiries are being made on behalf of the Coroner.