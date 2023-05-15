Truck hits bridge, closes southbound lane on State Highway 1 in Auckland

A truck has hit a bridge on SH1.

One southbound lane remains closed after a truck struck a bridge on Auckland’s State Highway 1 on Monday afternoon – one of two incidents in that area.

“Due to a bridge strike on #SH1, the left and middle southbound lanes are closed after Ellerslie Panmure Hwy,” Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

Google Maps/Supplied Traffic buildup, in black, around Ellerslie following a crash as of 3pm.

The middle lane has since reopened, however the left lane remains closed.

“Pass right with care and expect delays,” the statement says.

Auckland Transport said Penrose Bridge is closed heading westbound between Gavin St and Portman Rd intersection and Prescott St, Penrose.

Eastbound traffic is under stop/go traffic management.

Another crash further down SH1 has partially blocked the right southbound lane, according to Waka Kotahi.

The second crash took place past the Hill Rd off-ramp, near Manurewa.

Police and St John have been contacted for comment.

MORE TO COME.