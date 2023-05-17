Two new Auckland Transport Directors appointed

Auckland Council has appointed Raveen Jaduram and Henare Clarke to the board of Auckland Transport.

In a statement, council said they sought candidates that would assist the board with experience from within the transport sector, experience in organisation transformation and culture change, strong commercial acumen and experience in implementing innovative technologies for the transport sector.

“With the appointment of Raveen and Henare, Auckland Council is ensuring that our transport board has strong and relevant skills that will enable the organisation to improve our delivery for Aucklanders,” Councillor Chris Fletcher, chair of the selection panel said.

“These appointments bring commercial nous, a customer-first ethos, with first hand understanding of the delivery and management of our transport assets.”

Jaduram was previously President of Water New Zealand, Chair of the NZ water sector Senior Executives Forum and Chair of the Infrastructure Research Centre at the University of Auckland.

Clarke has held senior roles in Higgins Contractors as their General Manager, COO and Executive General Manager in KiwiRail, and Senior Regional roles in Downer Construction.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland Transport chief executive Dean Kimpton talks to Stuff reporter Todd Niall about what needs fixing across Auckland's transport system.

This comes as about 150 jobs will be lost in a cost-cutting move at Auckland Transport (AT).

The 2000 staff at council’s transport arm were given details on April 17, of the budget-crunching proposal.

Council has instructed AT to cut $25m from its budget by July 1, and faces a possible further, smaller cut.

Staff whose jobs are directly affected and may be cut, will be getting details of their own areas of work over the next few days.