Fire on Countdown shelves 'suspicious', supermarket remains closed

A fire broke out in an aisle at Countdown in Mt Wellington around 6pm on Thursday.

Auckland police are investigating a “suspicious” fire at a supermarket in east Auckland.

A fire broke out in an aisle at Countdown in Mt Wellington around 6pm on Thursday evening. The supermarket was closed that night and will remain shut all day on Friday.

A police spokesperson on Friday confirmed that the fire was being treated “as suspicious”, but no arrests were made.

The fire was discovered on some shelving on the shop floor, which filled the supermarket with smoke.

READ MORE:

* Fire lit in trolley filled with groceries at supermarket in west Auckland

* Stuff office receives suspicious package prompting emergency response

* Mortar prompts central Dunedin supermarket evacuation



The blaze was contained with a single hose and investigators were at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Darren Masters/Supplied The fire was discovered amid shelves on the shop floor, and the supermarket filled with smoke.

A Countdown spokesperson said the Mt Wellington store will be closed as the company assesses the extent of the damage.

Darren Masters/Supplied A fire investigator was at the supermarket on Thursday evening determining the cause of the fire.

“Our team are all safe, and we're providing them with support as needed. We'll also make sure any food that is damaged and is edible is donated to our local food rescue partner,” the spokesperson said.

“We'll reopen the store when it's safe for our customers and team. We thank our customers for their understanding.”