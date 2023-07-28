Highway closed near Onehunga after truck rolls on motorway
Auckland’s southwestern motorway has been closed following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 20.
A police spokesperson said the southwestern motorway on-ramp near Onehunga was closed.
A truck rolled and struck a van near Gloucester Park on SH20 at 11.55am on Friday.
READ MORE:
* Work to begin to shore up SH6 to keep it 'strong' over winter
* State Highway 2 reopens as slip cleared on Remutaka Hill Rd
* SH1 through Brynderwyns to partially reopen
Earlier a lane was closed as emergency services were responding to the crash.
Police said there were no reports of injury at this stage.
“The on-ramp is currently operating to one lane while the scene is cleared.
“Motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid the area.”