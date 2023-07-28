Highway closed near Onehunga after truck rolls on motorway

13:31, Jul 28 2023
A truck rolled and struck a van near Gloucester Park on SH20 at 11.55am on Friday.
Glenn McConnell/Stuff
Auckland’s southwestern motorway has been closed following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 20.

A police spokesperson said the southwestern motorway on-ramp near Onehunga was closed.

Earlier a lane was closed as emergency services were responding to the crash.

Police said there were no reports of injury at this stage.

A truck rolled over on Southwestern Motorway near Onehunga, Auckland.
Supplied/Supplied
“The on-ramp is currently operating to one lane while the scene is cleared.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid the area.”