"It’s gross and not for kids to see": Auckland parents after students get 'disturbing email'

The entrance to Rosehill College in Auckland.

An Auckland college has issued a public alert, saying a “disturbing email” containing graphic content has been sent to some students.

In a social media post by Rosehill College on Saturday, the school said: “it has come to our attention that a disturbing email is circulating in the community and has been sent to some Rosehill students.

“This has been removed from all student accounts.If your student has been affected by this email please ask them to go to Te Whare Kimiora first thing on Monday morning.”

A parent in a Facebook group described the footage as: "Very disturbing".

Another parent posted on social media that the email was sent to “all the kids emails.”

“It’s gross and not for kids to see.

“Please ask them as it’s now circulating online.”