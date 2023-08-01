Video of a "graphic murder" sent to Auckland high school students

A mother of a student at Rosehill College in Auckland said the video showed a “graphic murder”.

An Auckland college has issued a public alert, saying a “disturbing email” containing graphic content has been sent to some students.

In a social media post by Rosehill College on Sunday, the school said: “It has come to our attention that a disturbing email is circulating in the community and has been sent to some Rosehill students.

A mother of a student, who doesn’t want to be named, told Stuff the video sent to students showed a “graphic murder.”

“Unfortunately my daughter viewed the video and was highly disturbed by it. She didn’t watch the whole video it was too much.”

Rosehill College principal Davida Suasua said the email contained graphic and disturbing images.

”Once we were notified of this email, staff of Rosehill College undertook immediate action to delete the email and its content from all student accounts and turned off the ability of outside agencies to contact students.

“If your child has seen the video attached to the email - it may still be in their downloads folder... remove the video completely from the child’s device.

“The school is working with our IT provider and police as we take this matter very seriously.”

Suasua said she was disturbed to learn staff members were approached outside of school hours and were being abused over the incident, “including staff receiving abusive emails from Rosehill College families.”

“This was a deliberate act from an external person or persons. Fuelling their intention and looking for blame does not support the students of Rosehill College.”

A parent in a Facebook group described the footage as: "Very disturbing".

Another parent posted on social media that the email was sent to “all the kids emails.”

“It’s gross and not for kids to see.

“Please ask them as it’s now circulating online.”

The college also took to social media advising the school community: ”If your student has been affected by this email please ask them to go to Te Whare Kimiora first thing on Monday morning.”