Flooded-out Auckland family moves six times in six months

Melishu Azanaw was staying at her mother’s house in Onehunga when the Auckland Anniversary floods hit.

A family of four uprooted by the Auckland Anniversary floods has a permanent home at last after moving six times in six months.

Melishu Azanaw, a former refugee from Ethiopia, was preparing for her newborn baby’s christening at her mother’s Onehunga house when it was submerged by floodwater on January 27.

Unable to stay at home, Awadua and her family were moved from place to place, staying in different parts of Auckland before moving to her Mt Roskill house last Wednesday.

“The whole experience doesn’t seem real. It is too much for anybody to go through.

“They kept moving us from hotels to hotels. First we went to Māngere and then they took us to the city, and they brought us back to the airport and then East Tāmaki.

“I begged them to let me stay in East Tāmaki, so they extended my time there for few more weeks, and then I came back to central [Auckland] again, and now in our house. That’s six times.”

Azanaw stayed in one-bedroom hotels and motels with her newborn, toddler and husband.

"I had just given birth and I had severe sciatica pain. My mobility was really limited. I couldn’t walk, and I was on bed rest for few weeks before the floods.

“Travel was one of the difficult things. My husband used to leave our son before 7am and drop him off to Onehunga before going to North Shore for work, and then pick him in the evening and come to South Auckland.”

Azanaw, who moved to New Zealand when she was 10, is thankful to the community for their support.

“Even though I am a social worker myself, I couldn’t do it for myself. I support people, but I didn’t have the strength. I thought I would be emotional.

“Red Tsounga was just so positive and knew the right things to say, and he really understood my situation.”

Supplied/Supplied Aotearoa Africa Foundation’s community leader Red Tsounga with a fellow volunteer during a flood cleanup drive they carried out in Central Auckland in February. (File photo)

Aotearoa Africa Foundation’s community leader Tsounga, who met Azanaw during a flood cleanup drive, said she was not on MSD beneficiaries’ list and therefore was not eligible for Kainga Ora housing.

”She couldn't get to Kianga Ora because her husband was working part-time. We had to push her case [at MSD] saying she was on maternity leave and is unable to work,” he said.

Kāinga Ora Tāmaki Tai Tokerau deputy chief executive Caroline Butterworth said Azanaw was recently assessed by MSD as eligible for public housing, and “we were pleased we have been able to quickly find a home for her and her children”.

“In an emergency, we rely on agencies like the MBIE-led Temporary Accommodation Service, MSD and others to support our customers into temporary housing.”

TAS head of accommodation response Fadia Mudafar said in Auckland, having to move several times was the case for many TAS-supported households due to the housing available at the time.

”When the floods occurred in January and then the cyclone a few weeks later, accommodation options were limited as providers were already booked for ‘peak season’.”