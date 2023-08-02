Police launch investigation to identify sender of 'disturbing email' to Auckland students

Police hope to uncover who sent the disturbing emails to Rosehill College students.

Police have launched an investigation following the ‘disturbing email’ sent to Auckland students last week.

South Auckland’s Rosehill College informed police on Monday of the email which was sent to some students.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander inspector Joe Hunter said the police offered support to Rosehill College via their senior leadership team, and they would be working closely with the school.

“Our enquiries are in the early stages, but police have commenced an investigation into the email concerned to identify the sender.”

Police confirmed the material distributed was of an objectionable nature [and] “possession and distribution of such material is an offence, and we will endeavour to hold the sender accountable for their actions.”

A mother of a student, who doesn’t want to be named, said the video sent to students showed a “graphic murder.”

“Unfortunately my daughter viewed the video and was highly disturbed by it. She didn’t watch the whole video it was too much.”

Rosehill College principal Davida Suasua said the school was working with their IT provider and police.

”Once we were notified of this email, staff of Rosehill College undertook immediate action to delete the email and its content from all student accounts and turned off the ability of outside agencies to contact students.

“If your child has seen the video attached to the email - it may still be in their downloads folder... remove the video completely from the child’s device.

The college also took to social media advising the school community: ”If your student has been affected by this email please ask them to go to Te Whare Kimiora first thing on Monday morning.”