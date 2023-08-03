Auckland motorway pig nabbed by authorities in a delicious sting

Auckland Council and Waka Kotahi are on the hunt for a pig which has made itself at home near the northwestern motorway.

A pig that has made itself at home on a busy Auckland motorway has been caught.

Auckland’s northwestern motorway was temporarily blocked due a rogue pig on Tuesday morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency tweeted on Tuesday that the westbound lanes of SH16 near the Te Atatū Rd off-ramp were blocked due to an “animal control issue” about 10.35am.

An Auckland Council spokeperson said their Animal Management team received a priority call at 3.15pm from police to say the “roaming pig of SH16”, who had avoided capture for the last couple of weeks, had been caught.

Animal management had set a trap with food inside a cage on Wednesday, in which the unruly porker wandered into.

An animal management officer confirmed the pig was safely contained in the trap and with help of Waka Kotahi and Police, the team were able to load it onto trailer without incident.

It was safely transported to the Henderson Animal Shelter.

The pig will remain a guest at the shelter until it is claimed; if the owners does not claim it, Auckland Council will begin the rehoming/adoption process.

Auckland Council’s Animal Management Officer Clarke Trethowen said he was delighted to have caught the animal.

It’s eluded everyone for some time but it’s satisfying to know it safely enclosed and no longer a danger to motorists on the busy SH 16.

An Auckland Council spokesperson said the pig was spotted “sunbathing” on the side of the motorway on Tuesday.

“At no time was the pig on the motorway but police did create a rolling traffic block during the attempt to catch the pig which is still on the loose,” said Animal Management team leader Aaron Neary.

It was likely the same pig seen hoofing it down the motorway on July 22.