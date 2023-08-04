Aucklands notorious motorway-dwelling pig prefers shelter, staff say

A pig has been nabbed after spending weeks spent hiding out on the side of an Auckland motorway

The “roaming pig of SH16” is enjoying his time in a west Auckland animal shelter, staff say.

Animal management had set a trap with food inside a cage on Wednesday, in which the road hog, who had been wandering the busy motorway for weeks before his capture, wandered into.

The swine is currently being held at Henderson Animal Shelter in west Auckland.

The pig will remain a guest at the shelter until it is claimed; if the owners do not claim him within seven days, Auckland Council will begin the rehoming/adoption process.

Auckland Council animal controller Jade Cathcart said the pig, who does not have a name, began to realise animal control were attempting to catch him.

“We got a call around two or three o’clock that the trap had been set off, and he was inside,” she said.

“I think he did catch on that we were trying to catch him, at the start of the two weeks we was more calm. By the time we ended up catching him he knew we were out to get him and eventually catch him.”

Auckland Council’s Animal Management Officer Clarke Trethowen said he was delighted to have caught the animal.

“It’s eluded everyone for some time, but it’s satisfying to know it’s safely enclosed and no longer a danger to motorists on the busy SH 16.”

An Auckland Council spokesperson said the pig was spotted “sunbathing” on the side of the motorway on Tuesday.

“At no time was the pig on the motorway, but police did create a rolling traffic block during the attempt to catch the pig which is still on the loose,” said Animal Management team leader Aaron Neary.

“We have to wait seven days as part of our process. If no one comes forward then he will be up for adoption,” Cathcart said.

“There has actually been a couple of people that have contacted the shelter saying they’re interested already, just could be because he’s a famous pig.”

On July 6, a pig which had been harassing an elderly woman in Paremoremo was finally caught after destroying her lawn over a week.

It is believed the pig is a Captain Cooker, an English breed of pig introduced to Aotearoa by James Cook which is known for destroying grass.

The pig did not respond to questions from Stuff.