Police dogs are in the area where a man fled after being arrested. (File photo)

A man is on the run from police after a traffic stop on Quay St in central Auckland on Wednesday afternoon.

Once his car was pulled over at about 3.45pm, the man gave police false details.

Police arrested the man, but he resisted and fled from officers on foot.

The helicopter was called into the area to assist in the search.

Police dogs are also at the scene.

Police enquires are ongoing to locate this man.