Central Auckland restaurant blaze deemed suspicious

An early Monday morning blaze in the Auckland central suburb of Royal Oak has been deemed suspicious.

Ther fire is at Takashi Japanese Restaurant.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two buildings in the same block went up in flames at about 6.30am, with one person needing to be rescued.

Fenz said the was was “suspicious”.

Five appliances are on the scene at 7am, alongside specialist vehicles, currently checking for fire spread.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to come.