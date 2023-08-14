Early morning blaze at Auckland restaurant 'suspicious', fire service says

A fire broke out at Takashi Japanese Kitchen, Royal Oak, early on Monday.

An early Monday morning blaze in the Auckland central suburb of Royal Oak is being treated as suspicious.

Ther fire is at Takashi Japanese Kitchen.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two buildings in the same block went up in flames at about 6.30am, with one person needing to be rescued.

Fenz said the fire was “suspicious”.

David White/Stuff Fire crews at Takashi restaurant on Monday morning.

Five appliances were on the scene at 7am, alongside specialist vehicles, checking for fire spread.

Police are at the scene helping with traffic management, a spokesperson said.

An Auckland Transport travel alert issued shortly after 7am said, due to a building fire at a restaurant, Manukau Rd is closed between Mt Albert and Turama Rd.

“Bus route 30 services will be detoured until further notice. Expect delays.”