Where was Willow? Timeline of the toddler's missing 6 hours

Willow is reunited with mother, Waimererangi Rudolph, after going missing on Sunday afternoon.

Two-year-old Willow Rudolph went missing for about 6 hours on Sunday afternoon from her home in Rānui, prompting an area-wide hunt for the child.

As police continue their enquiries into how little Willow vanished, here's what we know unfolded during that time.

About 2pm

Willow disappears from her home on Zodiac St, Rānui.

Speaking on Monday morning, Waimirirangi Rudolph said she had bags under her eyes from the stress of losing her daughter: “I was heartbroken,” she said.

Police confirmed they were contacted at about 2.25pm about the missing girl.

2.15pm

Unbeknown to police or Willow’s family, the missing child was found on Universal Drive, a nearby street. She was picked up by Fualaau Pelenato, who drove the toddler back to her own home, about 3km away.

Driving along Universal Drive to take her daughter to work, and already running late, Pelenato’s husband spotted something in the rearview mirror.

“For a second I thought I’d run something over, but then I saw it was a little child. I opened my door and I just ran to her,” Pelenato recalled on Tuesday, with tears in her eyes.

Pelenato dodged cars to reach Willow, who she said was wandering down “the middle of the road” at about 2.15pm.

Pelenato said she made the decision to take Willow home with her for fear her parents would get in trouble if she called the police.

According to a social media message posted later in the day, Willow spent the afternoon playing happily with Pelenato’s grandchildren.

3.42pm

Willow’s aunty Merenia Rudolph, who is travelling down from Kaitaia with Willow’s uncle, Pio Iofeso, puts out a public plea on Facebook, asking anyone who has seen Willow to contact the Henderson police station.

“Please keep an eye out Whanau, PLEASE my neicey has gone missing!!! PLEASE KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR OUR BEAUTIFUL GIRL. Last seen on Zodiac st at home west Auckland, Henderson,” the post read.

The post begins to circulate, alongside appeals for information from the community around west Auckland.

4.30pm

Police put out a public plea for anyone who might have seen the toddler. She had been wearing a pink jersey, jeans and black and white shoes.

Hundreds of people from around Henderson show up to help search, using the family home on Zodiac St as a starting point.

A creek 100m from the house was waded into by police, LandSar and locals in gumboots, as they searched for any sign of Willow.

One street over from the family home, police set up a van which housed an array of monitors, as a base for their search.

Shouts of “Willow!” were heard every few seconds.

People joined the search party dressed in a mixture of everything from pyjamas to high-vis and gumboots.

David White/Stuff Willow, pictured with her mum Waimererangi Rudolph and aunty Merenia Rudolph, on Monday morning.

6.41pm

Darkness falls, but the search continues.

The woman who found Willow on Universal Drive posted on social media in an attempt to find Willow’s family, at 6.41pm.

The post read: “If you are looking for a child or your child then please contact me... Please send a picture of the child as verification. She is happy and fine, she’s like one of my own whānau. No tears at all, just playing with my grandchildren.”

The woman’s family members noticed the post and told her the child was missing and that police and the community were desperately trying to find her. The woman replied saying she didn’t watch television and wasn’t aware of the search for Willow.

7pm

Police ask if anyone had seen a black vehicle stop on Universal Drive and “assist a child”.

They had earlier asked motorists to check any dashcam footage for the toddler.

“One of the most stressful parts was when there was a search and rescue crew looking through a half open drain,” Iofeso said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff At 8pm, Willow was finally reunited with her hugely relieved whānau.

7.30pm

Whānau find out Willow has been picked up.

Merenia Rudolph was overcome with emotion when her niece was found safe and well.

“Words cant explain [the feeling]. When we heard that she was found...” she said.

8pm

8pm was the time Willow was finally reunited with her stressed-out whānau, after they met up with police at a dairy on Pooks Rd, to hand the 2-year-old over.

”I would like to say thank you to the lady that found her and looked after her and kept her safe. I’m very grateful for her,” Waimirirangi Rudolph said.

Rudolph said the woman who found her had taken Willow to her own home for a time. Hours later, the woman commented saying Willow was home.

The whānau say they have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support.

Just after 8pm, police confirmed to media and the public that Willow had been reunited with her family.

“There was a fantastic response from the community, who assisted with the search and provided support,” Inspector Jason Homan said.

Willow had butter chicken, her favourite food, to celebrate making it home safely.