One person injured in large house fire in West Auckland

A massive fire rips through a West Auckland house located on a hill.

One person has suffered injuries following a house blaze in West Auckland.

The massive fire ripped through a house located on a hill on Don Buck Road in Massey at 7.03pm on Monday.

Fire and emergency shift manager Josh Pennefather said five trucks were sent to the scene.

“All the people are out. One has reported injuries and ambulance at the scene is examining the injured person.”

Part of Don Buck Rd has been closed as emergency services respond to the fire.

Don Buck Rd resident Irina Panteenko said the fire seems pretty bad.

“There is a bad smell in the area and a lot of police and fire sirens.”

Pennefather advised residents [close to the scene] to keep their windows and doors closed.

“It will not let smoke come into their houses.”

Fire investigators are at the scene.