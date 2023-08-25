Gunshots fired from vehicle at two locations in Auckland

Police say no-one was hurt in either shooting.

Gunshots have been fired from a vehicle in two different parts of Auckland.

A police spokesperson said they were responding to gunshots fired from a vehicle at two locations – one on Merivale Avenue, Epsom around 7.15pm and the other on Seacliffe Road, Hillsborough around 7.30pm.

”No-one was injured in either incident.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

“CIB are on scene and an examination is being conducted,” they said.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”