Gunshots fired from vehicle at two locations in Auckland
Gunshots have been fired from a vehicle in two different parts of Auckland.
A police spokesperson said they were responding to gunshots fired from a vehicle at two locations – one on Merivale Avenue, Epsom around 7.15pm and the other on Seacliffe Road, Hillsborough around 7.30pm.
”No-one was injured in either incident.
“CIB are on scene and an examination is being conducted,” they said.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”