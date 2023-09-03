Customers disappointed as Pak'nSave vouchers not working on Father's Day

An "unexpected fault with the gift card vendor" caused some shoppers to have issues with the redemption of gift cards for a time on Sunday. (File photo)

A supermarket chain left customers disappointed as its gift vouchers did not work for some time on Father’s Day.

A Pak'nSave customer in Hamilton posted information on social media as they couldn’t use a gift voucher on Sunday afternoon.

“I was told by one of the staff that North Island branches are down when using this type of payment,” a customer post on Facebook says.

“My friend’s trolley was half full so when [we] were about to pay - staff told us it’s not working - they could’ve informed beforehand perhaps? In this way, it could save someone’s plans in visiting the store,” the customer comments on the post.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson told Stuff some stores have earlier in the day reported issues with the redemption of gift cards.

“This was due to an unexpected fault with the gift card vendor. Across this period of approximately 60 minutes gift cards were unable to be used. The issue has since been resolved and our stores are redeeming gift cards normally.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this might have caused our shoppers and welcome them back into stores to use their gift cards.”