Man seriously injured in south Auckland incident

A man has sustained serious injuries following an incident in the south Auckland suburb of Manurewa on Thursday.

The incident, on Maich Road, was reported to Police around 12pm on Thursday. The man is in a serious condition in Middlemore Hospital, but his injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening, a police spokesperson said.

Police are searching for another person, thought to be involved, in the nearby area.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene.