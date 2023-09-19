Man arrested in east Auckland's Ōrākei after acting suspiciously with weapons, knife found

One person has been taken into custody in the east Auckland suburb of Ōrākei on Tuesday afternoon, after being seen acting suspiciously with a weapon.

A police spokesperson said a member of the public reported an incident to police at around 12.47pm on Tuesday, stating they’d seen a group of people with possible face coverings and weapons acting suspiciously in the CBD.

A vehicle of interest was tracked to a commercial address on Kepa Rd in Ōrākei, where police took the man into custody at around 1.14pm, and a small knife was found inside the vehicle.

Police are considering charges.