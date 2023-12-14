Up to 200 properties estimated to be without wifi in mass Auckland internet outage

An estimated 209 properties properties in central and West Auckland are without internet this morning, following a fibre outages.

Approximately 138 services were out in Point Chevalier, as well as 71 in Mt Eden, Mt Albert and Owairaka on Thursday morning.

Outages were also reported in New Lynn, and the south Auckland township of Karaka.

A Chorus spokesperson said planned work to move a fibre cable due to roadworks near Carrington Rd in Mt Albert resulted in a broadband outage for up to 200 homes and businesses.

“The Chorus work to move a 312-fibre cable due to the roadworks was due to be completed overnight.”

“However, unforeseen technical challenges meant we could only restore some services by 6.00am [Thursday].”

“Technicians are onsite and progressively reconnecting the fibres within the cable, restoring services. We're still determining when this work will be completed.”