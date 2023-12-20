Council's three-year battle to have nine-bedroom house recognised as a boarding house

Nine people were living at 20 Morrin Street, Ellerslie, Auckland. The council says it’s a sleeping accommodation provider. The owners say it’s a single household.

Owners of an Auckland home that was converted from a five-bedroom family home into a boarding house accommodating eight tenants in lockable rooms have lost a three-year-battle over whether it was a ‘single household’ or ‘sleeping accommodation’.

Guiling Yang and Yang (Allan) Zhang are trustees of a family trust that owns the property at 20 Morrin St in Ellerslie, which was the subject of an inspection by Auckland Council and Fire Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) in October 2019.

During the inspection it became clear that the two-storey, five-bedroom family home had at some stage been converted to nine-bedrooms and was housing eight tenants and a ‘head resident’, who was a relative of the owners and managed it on their behalf.

The house, which had three bedrooms on the groundfloor and six upstairs, had a rateable value of $2 million. It was last sold in May 2009 for $653,000.

The tenants slept in lockable rooms with a shared kitchen, laundry and living areas.

In May 2020 the council informed the head resident Mark Brown that the building was no longer a family home, but a commercial accommodation operation for permanent or transient tenants. That meant the building was subject to more onerous Building Code requirements, including measures addressing fire risk and safety.

Supplied The floor plan of 20 Morrin St, Ellerslie, Auckland.

The council issued a ‘Notice to Fix’ notice, telling the owners they could either revert the building to a single household unit, or they could notify the council of the building's change of use and apply for a building consent.

Brown objected and maintained that the building was compliant. Emails were exchanged between Brown and the council, but the matter was not resolved, so in June 2020, the owners applied to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment for a determination as to the council’s decision to issue the notice.

The ministry’s principal advisor of building determinations, Andrew Eames, heard submissions from both parties.

The owners said there had been no change in use and the building was a single household in a detached dwelling. They said it was not unlike many family residences that rent rooms to flatmates, with house rules that mirrored those of many family homes.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The house, which had three bedrooms on the ground floor and six upstairs, had a rateable value of $2 million. It was last sold in May 2009 for $653,000.

They said transient stays were discouraged and the current average stay was four years or more.

They said the tenants, who paid rent to Brown plus $30 a week for expenses such as gas, power, water etc, were “flatmates” and not “boarders”.

Auckland Council didn’t accept the claim that the building was operated as a single household and was instead being operated as sleeping accommodation “and gives the appearance of a boarding house”.

A draft determination in council’s favour was issued in August. The owners didn’t accept it and made a further submission.

In his final decision, issued in November, Eames, weighed up the features of the property and the living arrangements and concluded that “the features in this case which are consistent with the connotations of a household are outweighed by those which are inconsistent”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The council issued a ‘Notice to Fix’ notice, telling the owners they could either revert the building to a single household unit.

Among the reasons for his decision was the restriction of freedoms placed on the tenants, including a requirement to do a weekly chore or pay an ‘opt out’ charge. Other factors were:

the communal areas were under video surveillance to “reduce theft”.

tenants had to pay Brown an extra charge when a non-resident stayed overnight for more than two nights a month.

personal property had to be kept inside bedrooms except with permission and payment of an additional fee.

oil heaters could only be used by tenants when they were in their room and “warmly dressed”.

Brown had a high degree of control over tenants with the ability to “instantly evict” a tenant for theft or violence etc.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland Council didn’t accept the claim that the building was operated as a single household and was instead being operated as sleeping accommodation “and gives the appearance of a boarding house”.

Eames found the building’s correct classification was within the council’s ‘Communal residential’ category, and confirmed Auckland Council’s decision to issue the Notice to Fix.

Brown, who had lived in the house for 15 years, said he had wanted to appeal the decision but decided against doing so after discussing it with his wife.

He said complying with the notice could require the installation of fire sprinklers, centralised alarm systems, ladders to the second floor, battery-powered lighting and exit signs and more.

“If we did all that, we’d need to either double the rent or go bankrupt,” Brown said.

Instead, he would reduce the number of residents to five, and revert to it being a single household.

“I’m going to have to evict three people who have been there for up to seven years,” he said.

“People move into my house and like it. They stay. We used to do Friday night dinners, sit around, talk about politics or whatever. It’s family-like. Foreign students, usually Chinese students, would stay. We’d enjoy their company and take them under our wing. It’s a flatmate situation,” Brown said.