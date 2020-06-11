Māori woman allegedly racially abused, assaulted while walking in Auckland - police investigate

Aucklander Ngahina Hohaia says she was racially abused by a pākehā woman at Ōwairaka/Mt Albert.

A Māori woman in Auckland says she was targeted by racial verbal abuse and assault for asking a woman to put her dog on a leash.

Ngahina Hohaia told TVNZ's Te Karere the pākehā woman told her to "shut up you black b...." and called her a "disgraceful idiot" with a moko.

Hohaia said the woman then "rushed" towards her and hit her.

"It was really upsetting for me," she said.

"There was no hesitation in her aggression towards me."

The attack stemmed from Hohaia asking the woman to "keep a hold" of her dog who was off-leash. The woman had been walking away from the Honour the Maunga protest group's tent on site at Ōwairaka/Mt Albert.

Hohaia was going for a morning walk and had to wait for the dog to move before she could drive into the car park.

“Her dog was off the leash walking in front of my vehicle and it took quite a while for me to be able to drive up in to the driveway into the car park."

She noted the unnamed woman stopped verbally abusing her when Hohaia pulled her phone out.

Screenshot/TVNZ Ngahina Hohaia was going for a walk in Auckland when she was racially abused and assaulted for telling a woman to keep her dog on a leash.

CCTV footage of the incident is being handed over to the police to review. A police investigation into the matter had been launched, TVNZ reported.

The Auckland woman said her hurt and āwangawanga was for her children's generation.

Anti-racism demonstrations have been happening all around the world, including in New Zealand, following the death of US man George Floyd at the hands of police.

Thousands marched through Auckland at the beginning of June. A second rally is planned for June 14.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern previously labelled the incident involving Floyd as "horrifying", and said New Zealand wasn't immune to such issues.

She said since the 15 March Christchurch mosque attacks, New Zealand has had its own conversations on racism, extremism and violence.

"That's something that I imagine as a country we will continue, and that's something that's important to us as a nation that we don't shy away from those debates and those discussions," Ardern told RNZ.

"No-one in New Zealand will claim perfection here, no-one. I understand the sense of urgency people felt in response to what they see."