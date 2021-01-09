Child stable after 'water incident' at Auckland YMCA

A child was taken to hospital on Saturday after an incident at a public pool.

A 6-year-old boy was taken to Starship Hospital in a serious condition after what police called a “water-related” incident on Saturday.

Police were notified about the incident at the Lagoon Pool and Leisure Centre YMCA in Panmure, east Auckland at 3.40 pm.

Police did not have clarity on what exactly happened, the spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Girl in serious condition after incident at Māngere swimming pool

* Public spa pool in Auckland closed after Legionnaires' bacteria detected

* Two-year-old taken to hospital after being pulled from swimming pool



The child was transported to hospital by St John Ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Auckland District Health Board said at 5.30 pm the child’s condition had stabilised.

A YMCA spokesperson confirmed the incident and said staff responded as per their training.

“It’s too early to know any further details at this stage," she said.