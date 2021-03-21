Community leaders trying to help overstayers allegedly defrauded by Mangere church

Many overstayers are worried about the consequences of going to authorities.

More than 100 Tongan overstayers are believed to be in hiding, too scared to ask for official help after allegedly being defrauded by a church leader.

Community leaders are now working to try and find a solution, so they can stay in New Zealand.

Tongan lawyer Nalesoni Tupou​ said he knew of many cases who were promised residency in exchange for cash by two men posing as immigration agents at a small church in Māngere.

However, after reporting the matter to the NZ Immigration Advisers Authority​, Tupou said he had been unable to get any of the overstayers to speak out as they are too worried about the consequences of making themselves known.

According to Tupou, minister Tevita Paipa had held meetings at the ‘I Laumalie Mo Mo’oni church in Mangere, where a man told the congregation he was authorised by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the United Nations to look after Tongans who were unlawfully in the country.

Each person was asked to part with $500, or $800 for a family, in exchange for his services.

Tupou said the man then told those he had taken money from that they would meet with a High Court judge at SkyCity who would sign off on their papers.

Stuff contacted Paipa about the allegations made against him, but he would not comment.

While a number of people had contacted Tupou for assistance, they never showed up for appointments.

“They’ve gone completely quiet, they don't trust anybody,” he said.

Tupou was worried the lack of people speaking out could hurt an investigation into those running the fraudulent scheme.

IAA registrar Duncan Connor warned that by law any person giving immigration advice needed to be licenced by his department.

He said while he couldn’t comment on the investigations, he urged people to come forward.

“These people are apprehensive and scared of revealing where they are,” Tupou said. “These people need someone to trust.”

But that was hard for a group of people who tried to avoid contact with any government authorities, said Polynesian Panther Party​ founding member Will ‘Ilolahia​.

Through his time as an activist and community leader ‘Ilolahia has often spoken up for overstayers, and he said they were wary of making themselves known.

During the dawn raids of the 1970s – when police stormed the homes of mostly Polynesian overstayers to deport them – ‘Ilolahia’s Polynesian Panthers provided legal aid to those caught up in the raids.

They also famously staged counter-raids on the homes of politicians who supported the policy.

‘Ilolahia said to some degree generational distrust lingered in the community, and those with a lot to lose would never risk coming forward.

“They can’t take the risk that [the lives they’ve built] could get taken away,” he said. “It would be a surprise to a lot of Kiwis that many of these tax-paying, law-abiding people in the community are overstayers or children of overstayers.”

This sort of situation was nothing new to ‘Ilolahia, who said the Tongan community needed to step up to act as intermediaries between authorities and victims.

“To carry that title [of church minister] and to come out and say those sorts of things, it’s going to be appealing, especially for overstayers – they take this sort of thing as gospel.

“The people who did this need to be held to account.”

But it's not easy to coax people out of hiding to describe how they were ripped off.

Many use fake names to skirt around the edges of the system.

One Tongan woman spoken to by Stuff came to New Zealand with her husband in 2006.

When their work visas expired in 2014 they decided to stay on and fly under the radar.

They knew they would be breaking the law, but had already built lives here and had two sons who were New Zealand citizens. One was head boy at his high school.

She said she and her husband worked menial labour and were poorly compensated for the work that they did, yet they still found a way to pay tax.

She said their case illustrated the exploitation faced by more than 10,000 overstayers on a daily basis.

“People rip you off, they take advantage of you because they know there’s nothing you can do,” she said. “But, you know, we manage.”

Pacific Leadership Forum spokesperson Manase Lua​ said while he didn’t condone illegally remaining in a country, he wanted “the most vulnerable people” looked after.

The forum, which advocates on behalf of Pasifika, presented a petition to Parliament last year with more than 35,000 signatures asking for pathways to residency for overstayers stuck in New Zealand during the pandemic.

But since the petition was handed over in July​ 2020 Lua has had scant reply from the Government, which he said was “frustrating”.

“The irony is that these are the poorest of the poor finding a way to pay tax, yet our richest citizens look for ways around paying taxes,” Lua said.

A spokesperson from Immigration New Zealand said the department recognised migrants may be reluctant to report exploitative practices out of fear of deportation.

While the spokesperson wouldn’t comment on the specifics of the Māngere case, they said it was important that migrants do not breach their visa conditions otherwise they might be liable for deportation.

Instead, they encouraged those who were illegally in the country to engage with INZ to leave the country lawfully, giving them a chance to return if they can acquire the visas they need.

But that seems unlikely to ‘Ilolahia.

“Us Kiwis, we just don’t realise how lucky we are,” he said. “These people have had a taste of paradise – for lack of a better word – and they don't want to give that up.”

People who are unlawfully in New Zealand can contact INZ to discuss their circumstances on the free phone 0508 55 88 55. INZ’s contact centre uses a service which provides free interpreting for over 180 languages on the phone.

People can find out whether an immigration agent is registered by checking the list on the Immigration Advisors Authority website.