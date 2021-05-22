Auckland's iconic Farmers Santa tied to family tragedy

Auckland’s Farmers Santa got the ‘creepy’ moniker because of a winking eye and a moving finger beckoning shoppers inside.

As a child Brenda Kendall​ remembers running around inside a two-storey corrugated iron workshop where her mother, Hazel Cleave​, was piecing together one of the country’s most enduring Christmas icons.

Bit by bit, Cleave was forging the Farmers Santa Claus that towered over Auckland’s central city at Christmas for the better part of six decades.

But “Creepy Santa”, as it’s affectionately known, was more than a job to Cleave, it was a lifeline that pulled her out of a deep depression after the death of her youngest child, Rodney, in an accident when he was only five years old.

STUFF Truck driver Rob Hutton safely guides Santa to Wānaka, where he is claimed by new owner Jason Rhodes, of the Wānaka National Transport and Toy Museum.

Kendall, now 72, remembers her mother often sitting at the table drinking cups of tea and smoking while staring at a photo of Rodney.

Until one day her neighbour, an enterprising woman named Vera Mason​, decided to do something to break Cleave out of her self-pitying spiral.

“Vera said to her, I’m busy, I need some help, and you need to get out of the house, and I’m going to pay you to come and work,” Kendall said.

Supplied The four Cleave siblings together, with Rodney and Brenda at the front.

“If you are grieving the loss of part of your body and soul, and somebody says come and indulge your creative side, and I’ll give you money, what do you do?”

Soon Cleave was spending her days at the Mason’s workshop next door, helping to shape Santa from fibreglass and steel mesh.

Slowly but surely Santa’s limbs took shape, each hauled out by cranes one by one.

Supplied Hazel Cleave, far right, helped build Auckland’s iconic Farmers Santa Claus.

Kendall remembers her mother coming home with rashes all over her arms from working with the fibreglass, but also a levity that had gone missing since the accident.

“What we were all dealing with was the loss of our brother and our mother, because she wasn’t like she used to be anymore,” Kendall said.

“What we liked is that when mum started working, she kind of came back a bit.

Supplied Auckland's giant Santa at his first home on Auckland’s Farmers building back in 1983.

“She was a lousy housekeeper, but she was really good at making kids feel cheerful.

“We started getting new clothes and mum started decorating the house a bit and stuff like that.”

Yet it wasn’t until it was finally assembled on the Farmers building that anyone saw the red and white colossus in its full glory for the first time.

And that’s where he stood every Christmas – beckoning children and parents (and their wallets) into the building – until 2019, when it was decided he would be dismantled for good.

Heart of the City, the central city business association, said maintenance and assembly of Mr Claus was costing more than $200,000 every year, so they announced it was a “fitting time” for him to take a “well-earned rest”.

Then last year Jason Rhodes of the National Transport and Toy Museum acquired the icon and had it shipped down to Wānaka, where it is now awaiting reassembly.

But a video, posted to TikTok of Santa lying dismembered in a lot earlier this year, left some worried he might not be getting put back together.

When contacted by Stuff at the time, Rhodes said they hadn’t had enough time to get the Christmas colossus put together, and it would instead be going up this year instead.

Supplied Santa Claus loomed over Auckland’s Christmas shoppers for decades, until in 2019 when he was erected for the last time.

But Kendall said she felt uneasy about the project, which meant so much to her mum, lying out in the elements.

She is waiting to see Santa up again and once again bringing joy to children, she said.

“I like to think of it as that out of [mum’s] awful grief this was her contribution to other kids’ Christmases.”