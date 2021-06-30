'It's madness': Locals fume after approval of earthworks for replacement Huia Water Treatment Plant

Resource consent has been given to Watercare to carry out works for the Huia Water Treatment Plant replacement project.

Local groups in west Auckland are “bitterly disappointed” after resource consent was granted in relation to the replacement of a water treatment plant. They claim Auckland Council ignored expert advice on the risks for the project to spread kauri dieback disease.

Watercare had applied for resource consent to carry out earthworks and vegetation removal for the upcoming replacement of the Huia Water Treatment Plant.

A statement from Watercare said the planned new facility – replacing the existing plant built in 1928 – will operate with increased capacity and is expected to supply 20 per cent of Auckland’s water.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Pip and Mawhai are New Zealand's first dogs to be trained to sniff out kauri dieback

Despite kauri dieback pathogens being found scattered throughout the potential site by Watercare’s own sampling, Watercare said it has a robust plan to prevent spreading the pathogen during the build.

READ MORE:

* West Auckland water plant won't see kauri trees destroyed: Watercare

* Up to 118 trucks a day for 11 months on West Auckland roads for Watercare project

* Aucklanders fear spread of kauri dieback during replacement of Huia water treatment plant



But Titirangi Protection Group’s (TPG) spokeswoman Belynda Groot is far from convinced.

She said “it’s totally wrong” for consent to be given after abundant evidence from kauri dieback and ecology experts at the resource consent hearing in April this year advised against the build.

“In the middle of a kauri forest, in the middle of a crisis for kauri – it’s madness.”

“We’ve told them(Watercare) four years ago that kauri dieback would be a major issue...the forest is closed to people, and needs to be closed to bulldozers,” said Groot, referring to the Waitākere Ranges rāhui placed in 2017, followed by closure by the council in 2018 to stop the spread of kauri dieback.

Stuff has sighted memoranda showing advice to decline the consent from Auckland Council’s senior plant pathogens advisor at the time, Murray Fea, and Senior Ecologist Carol Berguist.

Berguist said in a memorandum dated April 15: “It appears from the evidence of kauri dieback experts and my colleague Dr Murray Fea that there is a high risk of irreversible ecological damage well beyond the site with the real potential for accelerated spread of kauri dieback disease.

Concerns were also raised by Fea on the inadequacy of hygiene protocols to manage soil movement in the face of proposed earthworks, streamworks and vegetation clearance, which poses a threat to kauri.

DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION/Stuff There is no cure for kauri dieback, and the disease kills most, if not all of the kauri it infects (file photo).

Meanwhile, Watercare’s statement said the resource consent includes 171 conditions aimed to prevent any transfer of kauri dieback.

Watercare head of servicing and consents Mark Bourne said they have engaged experts to minimise this risk of spreading of the disease.

Watercare’s statement said the construction is expected to start in 2026 and be completed by 2029, and will be funded by the Asset Management Plan which will be published on July 1 – the same date from which Auckland’s water prices will rise by 7 per cent.

In the meantime, Groot said they will be “continuing the fight”, along with the Titirangi Residents & Ratepayers Association (TRRA), Forest and Bird, Waitākere Ranges Protection Society and the Tree Council.

Mels Barton, Chairwoman of the TRRA told Stuff she is “bitterly disappointed” at the Council’s decision and will not rule out taking the matter to the Environment Court.

“Clearly, the council commissioners did not have the gumption to follow the evidence and decline the consent.”

Barton said the build will be a breach of the rahui, Tikanga, and treaty obligations.