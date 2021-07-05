Four urinals and a wedding: Couple overcome council bungle to get hitched after all

Despite booking the Papatoetoe town hall a year out, this couple's wedding venue isn't ready for the big day.

Family, friends and a very late night managed to salvage Margaret Fowlie Rastrick’s wedding after she discovered urinals lying in the foyer of her Auckland Council-run venue, 48 hours out from the big day.

Stuff reported last Friday how Fowlie Rastrick’s wedding plans were thrown into chaos when, on Thursday last week, she and her now-husband Benjamin Rastrick found Papatoetoe Town Hall – the venue they had booked a year in advance – was in the middle of renovations.

The urinals and toilets were disconnected and sitting in the middle of the foyer, the kitchen was not in a state to use and the builders told them there was still a month’s work left to do.

But her mum’s church came through and the couple managed to get married on Saturday, although Fowlie Rastrick said the day was “chaos”.

“It did go really well in the end but it was really stressful,” Fowlie Rastrick said.

Annuskha Dunstan/Supplied Despite the bungle, Benjamin Rastrick and Margaret Fowlie Rastrick managed to pull off moving their wedding with only two days’ notice.

The couple and some friends were up working “well past midnight” the night before the wedding and her mum was back to finish setting up from 5.30am the next day.

They also managed to wrangle the 164 guests to the right venue, with no-one ending up in the wrong place.

“I fell asleep while I was getting my hair done in the morning,” Fowlie Rastrick said.

Margaret Fowlie Rastrick/Supplied At least four urinals, three toilets and two basins were found in the foyer of the original venue, and work would not be complete for another month, builders told the bride.

The 26-year-old said the couple were still organising the wedding right up to the ceremony but managed have a good time regardless of the frantic two days prior.

The move also blew out the student couple’s modest budget.

Because of the move across town, the food, which was to be catered in stages by New World Papatoetoe, had to be delivered all at once, meaning some of it was cold by the time it went out to guests.

Margaret Fowlie Rastrick/Supplied It was a shock to Margaret Fowlie Rastrick when she found the wedding venue in the middle of renovations two days out from her wedding.

Yet Fowlie Rastrick managed to stay philosophical about the “disaster”.

Panmure’s Tamaki Community Church came through, and family and friends rallied around to make it a day to remember, she said.

“It is going to be funny in 50 years.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Margaret Fowlie Rastrick booked the venue in 2020 to make sure the couple would get it on the day they wanted.

“It is OK, the main bit happened. I got married, I am happy, it is done, and I don’t have to keep planning the wedding any more.”

She said the couple might have a “honeymoon to the kitchen” to finish off the wedding food that was left over.

“The important bit has happened and our families were there.

Annuskha Dunstan/Supplied Margaret and Benjamin Fowlie Rastrick on their wedding day.

“In the end it is the people around you that matter, not all the other stuff – that is just fluff.”

Speaking to Stuff last Friday, Auckland Council’s venues for hire manager Christine Waugh extended her apologies for any distress or inconvenience caused by the council’s renovations.

She said she understood why the couple had cancelled and moved the wedding.