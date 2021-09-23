Covid-19: Police turn back five times more Aucklanders on first day of alert level 3

Low volumes of traffic were passing through the Wellsford checkpoint between Auckland and Northland when Auckland was at alert level 4. (Video first published September 3, 2021)

Nearly five times as many people were turned back as they tried to cross the Auckland boundary on the first day of the supercity being at Covid-19 alert level 3 than the day before.

On Wednesday, the first full day of level 3 in Auckland since the latest lockdown started, 952 vehicles were turned around trying to cross through the northern and southern checkpoints.

Police have had to turn away thousands of people from crossing checkpoints since Auckland

That’s up from 194 the previous day, an almost 500 per cent increase.

It also equates to just over a quarter of the 3578 cars that have been turned away since August 31, when most of the country dropped in alert levels.

Those trying to escape Auckland now face a higher bar to qualify for a border exemption than previously, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at Thursday’s press conference.

“It doesn’t include the ability to travel to your house outside of the region, nor to travel to school outside of the region,” Bloomfield said.

“Those were features last time, there are no exceptions for that this time.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police and Defence Force personnel said checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern borders were fairly quiet at the start of September.

But it left some of those turned away – including pilot Craig Rothville, scratching their heads – as they had made plans, believing they would be able to leave,

Rothville had hoped to return to Christchurch, where his house is, in order to start a new job after being stood down from his job piloting international flights.

But he was turned away at the border then denied an exemption when he applied for it, leaving him unsure of when he will be able to leave.

“Stunned is the polite way to put it, rather than the string of four-letter words I’ve been using for hours,” Rothville said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said rules for crossing boundaries were more strict than they previously had been. (File photo)

Ben, who only wanted his first name used, was left in a similar position after selling up his Auckland home to move closer to family in Christchurch.

He said he and his wife have now been left “effectively homeless” after they handed over their keys to their Auckland home to head south.

But speaking today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government had taken a “very strict approach around movement”.

And from Thursday midnight, people travelling out of Auckland for personal reasons will need a negative Covid test within 72 hours of travelling.

For those like Rothville, not sure where he stands, deputy prime minister Grant Robertson will on Friday explain how the boundaries are being run and how exemptions are being managed.