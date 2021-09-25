Mt Albert homicide: Lena Zhang Harrap walked same route daily, this time she didn't come home

Lena Zhang Harrap’s final day started like many others as she headed off for her regular early morning walk on Ōwairaka/Mt Albert.

Just over 10 hours later, the 27-year-old’s body would be found and police would launch a search for her killer.

Zhang lived in the inner-Auckland suburb of Mt Albert with her family. Although she had Down syndrome and was visually impaired, she was independent and relished walking the familiar streets of her neighbourhood.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Residents of the often quiet inner-Auckland suburb of Mt Albert have been shaken by Zhang’s killing.

“Every time we crossed her path she was always smiling, and just such a happy young lady,” Mt Albert resident Yasmine Hutch told Stuff.

“We knew she was [partially] blind, but it never seemed to stop her enjoying her day-to-day activities.”

And that’s how it was on Wednesday morning when, at about 6am, she headed off from her Jersey Ave home and slowly made her way along a well-rehearsed route.

StarJam/Supplied Lena Harrap was found dead near a domain in Mt Albert, on Wednesday September 22.

Right onto Woodward Rd, across to Richardson Rd, then left onto Grande Ave and toward Ōwairaka/Mt Albert, the maunga she had climbed so many times in her life.

But while she kept a slow pace, it’s not a long walk around Mt Albert, so when she wasn’t home by early afternoon her family raised the alarm.

Police were called and they had soon put a message out to the community asking for sightings of the 130cm tall Zhang, who was last seen wearing a purple jumper and dark pants.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police have been combing the maunga for clues as part of the homicide investigation.

Family members and residents canvassed the streets, looking for her, yet with Zhang only missing for a few hours, there was no reason to fear the worst.

They climbed the slopes of the maunga, even heading along a small tree-lined walkway connecting Grande Ave and Summit Drive, yet there was no sign of her.

But at about 4.30pm, a local taking that same walkway spotted Zhang’s lifeless body in some brush off to the side of the path.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Zhang’s body was found by a nearby resident walking the path the 27-year-old so often took.

In what can be considered a small mercy, she wasn’t found by any of her family members. Police said they walked past the area where she was found but did not see her body.

By evening, the usually peaceful maunga was closed off and swarming with police. The story was now moving from finding Zhang to finding out what had happened to her.

Within 24 hours, detective inspector Aaron Pascoe was fronting the media holding a framed picture of a man who had been spotted on CCTV on the same route around the same time as Zhang.

STUFF Detective inspector Aaron Pascoe provides an update on the homicide investigation into the death of Lena Zhang Harrap.

It was clear from how Zhang’s body was found – and the results of a post-mortem examination – that she had been a victim of foul play, Pascoe said.

“She had a very loving and caring family and they’ve raised her to be the best person she can be, including having that independence of going walking, which just makes this so much more of a tragedy,” Pascoe said.

During those same 24 hours, and in the days since, news of Zhang’s death was met with an outpouring of grief from all corners of the community.

Among the police tape on the maunga there is also a makeshift shrine, where local people have left flowers and cards.

Some wellwishers have been praying, while the Tūpuna Maunga o Tāmaki Makaurau Authority has offered some of their kaumatua to bless the site.

Others, like Penny Hassan who walks up the mountain daily with her 11-year-old daughter, had been left shaken by the killing.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The relative peace of Auckland’s lockdown has been shaken by the killing of Zhang.

“Since the incident I cannot face going up there,” she said.

“I certainly won’t be letting my daughter walk anywhere alone right now as it is all still too raw.”

Among it all, police continued to search for clues, as well as the man whose picture they had held up at the press conference.

On Friday, barely a day after launching the homicide inquiry, police announced they had arrested and charged a 31-year-old man with the murder and sexual violation of Zhang.

He appeared at Auckland District Court that afternoon where he did not enter a plea.

He was given interim name suppression until his next appearance at the High Court Auckland next month.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff People have continued to leave flowers and messages at a makeshift shrine near where Zhang died.

Zhang’s family has remained very private through the ordeal, only issuing a brief statement saying they were “eternally grateful” for the community’s outpouring.

They asked for privacy and that people direct their aroha to Heart Kids and StarJam, two organisations that brought Zhang “great joy, friendship, acceptance and belonging”.

The Mt Albert community has been united in its outraged and profound sadness at her death, uniting by sharing stories of their encounters with Zhang on their walks.

One man remembered how she liked to pat his dog, another recalled her “sense of energy” despite the stick they said she often used, while one woman and her son left a bandanna tied around some flowers – a tribute to Zhang, who they said often wore one.

Anyone with CCTV or any information about Zhang’s death is urged to contact the Operation Daleyza investigation team by phoning 0800 325 399 (0800 DALEYZA). You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.