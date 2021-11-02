Covid-19: Destiny Church denies making profit from protest group's anti-lockdown merchandise

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki addressed thousands of anti-lockdown protesters at a protest at the Auckland Domain on October 2. He attended a second event on October 16, but maintains he did not organise either.

Destiny Church admits it’s at the centre of the anti-lockdown group organising protests in Auckland and other parts of the country, but denies it's making money from selling the group's merchandise.

The website for The Freedoms and Rights Coalition (TFRC) doesn’t offer much information about those behind the organisation, often referring to the coalition as “the people’s movement.”

But Stuff can reveal the owner of the TRFC's web domain is Jenny Marshall - Destiny Church’s director of operations and Brian Tamaki’s assistant.

The website solicits donations and sells merchandise - t-shirts, flags and facemasks emblazoned with anti-lockdown messaging.

When asked about Destiny’s links to the group, Marshall told Stuff in a statement that Tamaki had always been upfront about being the “founder and architect” of the “movement”.

And when asked about the merchandise on sale, Marshall said it was sold at cost price and the money for the TFRC was “separately managed away from the church finances”.

T-shirts carrying slogans such as “Free to teach” and “Free to be me” are selling for $20 each, while car flags sell for $15 and masks $5.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff An estimated 5,000 people turned out for the anti-lockdown protest at Auckland Domain on October 30.

Tamaki was quoted in Marshall's statement as saying he started “this movement” on instruction from God.

“I did this in the face of people’s distaste for me, as I was directly spoken to by God that I needed to stand up at this time,” Tamaki is quoted as saying.

“I also think the rights and freedoms of our people, are more important to protect, than protecting the respectability of myself or my church.”

Tamaki was not at Saturday’s event, where an estimated 5,000 people gathered at the Auckland Domain, in breach of alert level 3 restrictions, before marching to Newmarket and back.

But Tamaki has been charged by police and is before the court after attending previous protests.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki said he was the founder and architect of the group behind the anti-lockdown protests (file photo).

Specifically, he is facing charges of intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by attending and organising a gathering in an outdoor place in an Alert Level 3 area.

Tamaki has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, a 36-year-old man, the MC at Saturday’s march, is set to face charges of failing to comply with a public health order in relation to Saturday’s protest.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Infectious diseases and pandemic expert Professor Michael Baker has been highly critical of protests.

The protests have been labelled dangerous by disease experts and police.

University of Otago Epidemiologist professor Michael Baker called them “dangerous anti-science rubbish”.

Baker said the protests only served to keep the city in lockdown longer than it needed to be.

“I find it completely incongruous seeing people carrying anti-lockdown banners in one hand and anti-vax ones in the other – vaccination is what is going to get us out of lockdown,” Baker said.

With so many people gathering in one spot at once, he said it was likely to increase the spread of the virus, especially given people were likely to congregate before and after as well.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Hannah Tamaki, wife of Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki, spoke at Saturday’s event after her husband did not attend.

Worse, he said, was the message it sent to those who have been following the rules which they now saw others flouting.

“It weakens the social cohesion around controlling the outbreak,” Baker said.

“If people see that happening then they think to themselves: ‘Why am I bothering following the rules if they can do whatever they want?’”

Police superintendent Shanan Gray said the health risk posed to attendees was “unnecessary and unacceptable”.

“We recognise that individuals have a lawful right to protest however this should not be at the expense of restrictions designed to keep our community safe,” Gray said.