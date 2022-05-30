Roading company directors facing bribery charges abandon bid for name suppression

Six people have been hit with corruption and bribery charges.

Two people facing bribery charges relating to the awarding of road maintenance work in South Auckland have abandoned their bid for name suppression.

Coastal Roading Contractors Limited directors Frederick and Jeanette Pou each face a representative charge of giving gifts to agent without consent of principal.

They have both pleaded not guilty.

The Serious Fraud Office allege the pair have given gifts to two employees of the contracting company Broadspectrum in return for road maintenance contracts in south Auckland between 2015 and 2018.

* Six hit with corruption charges after alleged bribery for roadwork contracts



Four others were also hit with corruption charges.

Aurelian Mihai Hossu, one of the two former employees who the Pous allegedly bribed, pleaded guilty to four charges of acceptance of gifts by agent.

The second employee still has name suppression.

Two other subcontractors are also facing charges.

One is Richard Motilal, who is the director of Engineering & Aviation Supplies, while the other has name suppression.