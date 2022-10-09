New Auckland mayor Wayne Brown cancels interviews

Wayne Brown gives his first interview with Stuff as new Mayor of Auckland.

Auckland’s newly elected mayor Wayne Brown cancelled interviews on Sunday and won’t commit to speaking with reporters on Monday.

Mayors across the country gave interviews on Sunday, using it as an opportunity to set the tone for the start of their three years ahead.

But Brown cancelled interviews on Sunday, and then his campaign team said he would also not be partaking in any interviews on Monday.

TVNZ's John Campbell said they had planned to interview Brown live on Q&A on Sunday morning, but he pulled out of the interview late on Saturday.

Stuff also asked if Brown was available for interviews, on either Sunday or Monday, but was told he would not be speaking to media.

At his campaign party on Saturday afternoon, Brown spoke to Stuff. The brief interview is published at the top of this article.

Brown said he would have a break on Sunday, and then “roll my sleeves up on Monday”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown took a break on Sunday, after a long campaign.

From Invercargill to Hamilton, mayors have taken time to discuss their plans for the role and answer questions their next steps.

For instance, Nelson mayor Nick Smith has faced questions about how he will lead a diverse council filled with several newcomers. In Upper Hutt, mayor Wayne Guppy discussed the importance of council cohesion during an interview with Stuff. And in Invercargill, new mayor Nobby Clark outlined the projects that would change and be culled to limit rates increases.

But Brown issued only a statement, pre-written on Saturday. He called for the board of Auckland Transport to resign. Immediately, board chairperson Adrienne Young-Cooper quit and issued a statement urging him to respect the staff of Auckland Transport.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Auckland Transport chairperson Adrienne Young-Cooper resigned on Saturday night.

Brown was not available to answer any questions about his bold statement. Sacking the AT board had not been a policy on his website, although he had discussed it at campaign events.

In the statement, Brown said he was spending Sunday with his wife and had asked council officials to prepare briefings for him for Monday.

His PR manager said he would “not be making any substantive comments to the media”.

"Through the rest of the week, Mr Brown plans to meet with all members of the new governing board to congratulate them in person and to discuss how they can best help deliver the change Auckland voters have demanded," a spokesperson for Brown said.

Later on Sunday, Brown’s team said he “may make some brief comments to media” as he makes his way to his new office at Auckland Council on Monday morning.

The spokesperson said Brown would spend the day in a briefing about council finances, but “may be” available to discuss the financial situation of Auckland Council.

The tentative availability to speak with reporters came after multiple news agencies questioned why Brown had cancelled or declined interviews.