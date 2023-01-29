Flooded homes, streets awash, but hours until an emergency declaration

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and other officials were grilled by media about the timing of the state of emergency declaration on Friday evening.

It was 9.27pm on Friday when Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown declared the city’s emergency responders were overwhelmed.

By this point, Aucklanders had been fleeing their flooded homes for hours, roads had become rivers, and at least one person had died.

The city had experienced the most severe rainstorm in its recorded history, with MetService reporting up to 320mm of rainfall that night - about four months of rain in just a few hours.

The downpour was sudden. There had been rain warnings, but nothing to prepare Auckland for what happened. West Aucklanders, caught by surprise, were forced to start evacuating from 4pm. When rush hour arrived, the motorways were underwater.

READ MORE:

* Countdown to Chaos: As Aucklanders were desperately seeking safety, officials were silent

* Auckland floods: Despite weather warnings, size of record storm 'couldn't be predicted'

* Analysis: Wayne Brown appears to have missed what a mayor's job is in a crisis



Council emergency response authorities began discussing declaring a state of emergency some time between 5 and 6pm. And then at about 7.20pm, a body was found in Wairau Valley – one of the city’s hardest-hit suburbs.

Two hours later, Auckland Emergency Management controller Andrew Clark said he told Brown he needed to declare a state of emergency. First responders were struggling to get people to evacuate homes. He told Brown emergency services were stretched, and high tide was approaching.

“Within two minutes” of being told of the situation, Brown said he declared a local state of emergency. While the paperwork was signed, it wouldn’t be until 10.18pm that the public was officially told by Auckland Emergency Management that a state of emergency had been declared.

Bruce McKay Mayor Wayne Brown and PM Chris Hipkins at the press conference to address extensive flooding in Auckland, January 28.

In Ranui, West Auckland, the scale of the emergency was clear to Manmeet Malhotra as soon as she got home just before 5pm. The water was already chest-deep and council wheelie bins were floating by.

She said some of the people in her neighbourhood refused to leave their homes, despite repeated pleas from emergency responders.

“There was a lot of talking: ‘Go, go, water is here now’… I had to drag them, to convince them… they’re very attached to the house.”

She said had an official emergency been declared earlier, extracting reluctant people from their homes may have been easier.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Manmeet Malhotra, of Ranui, helped her neighbours evacuate during Friday night's flooding in Auckland.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited Malhotra on Saturday afternoon. He saw piles of mud-covered furniture sitting roadside, and Malhotra’s sodden floorboards. She hadn’t had time to save all her valuables, because she had to help vulnerable neighbours, including a pregnant woman and the local kindergarten, evacuate.

The floodwaters consumed some of her most treasured family photos, irreplaceable ones shot on film of her grandparents.

“At the time, I was just helping. My brain was thinking, ‘bring that child, bring that child’,” she recalled.

“They needed help. They were yelling out. Every little scream we hear, if someone’s floating in the water, we had to make sure it was just a rubbish bin floating by and not a child.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Floodwaters took over Manmeet Malhotra’s home in Ranui, West Auckland.

Emergency services were able to reach Malhotra, but this was just the start. The torrential rain spread across the Auckland region.

Late Saturday, hundreds of exhausted travellers stuck at Auckland Airport faced another night with nowhere to go, as the resumption of international flights kept getting pushed back.

With sandbags, mops and buckets still dotted around the terminal, passengers were told international flights are unlikely to resume until today.

With the wild weather widespread, NZTA was also reporting multiple road closures, in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wairau Valley, in Auckland’s North Shore, after Friday’s flooding.

In Waitomo, a state of emergency was declared after widespread flooding and heavy rain.

Waitomo Mayor John Robertson said residents were being evacuated.

“The situation in Waitomo is serious, and with nightfall upon us and more rain expected, it’s important we are prepared and have the right controls in place to provide help and support, including further evacuations.”

In worst-hit Auckland, there was still no estimate late yesterday of how many homes had been evacuated; Government and businesses said it was also too soon to count the cost of damage.

But business leaders said it would be in the “many millions”.

There were warnings of more bad weather today.

The Government announced an immediate cash injection of $100,000 but the cleanup bill is likely to be much more.

Hipkins said the first responsibility for dealing with a local emergency was the council and local teams. He said the Government was ready and waiting to support local authorities where needed, and when asked.

“This is an unprecedented event in recent memory. In the aftermath, we will have plenty of time to evaluate the response and ensure that all appropriate actions and communications have occurred in a timely way,” Hipkins said.

“But for now our focus is on making sure that we support Aucklanders.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visits Auckland after Friday night's flooding.

Brown hit back at suggestions that Auckland was left leaderless as water swept through the city. He said he had been at his desk since 4pm and stayed late into the night.

Councillors, including ​Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward representative Josephine Bartley, had urged Brown to declare a state of emergency earlier. She said emergency services had been unable to reach those stranded in areas such as South Auckland, where the rain had settled in later that evening.

She said many families were at home, unaware of the severity of the storm - and that they may need to evacuate.

In Māngere, the floodwaters had risen rapidly - cutting off much of the town. Around the same time, Brown said he officially declared a state of emergency, well before telling the public he’d done so.

Supplied Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown signs a declaration of a state of emergency in response to widespread flooding.

The residents of Māngere became DIY search and rescuers. An elderly man was seen being stretchered down Bader Dr atop a floating air bed to emergency services, which were waiting on higher ground.

Neighbours and police were seen braving the floodwaters, wading through to homes which were either underwater or inaccessible by cars.

Auckland emergency management controller Andrew Clark said it only became apparent when the downpours intensified that emergency workers needed extra powers and declaring an emergency was necessary.

“The powers that they needed were police powers, to be able to evacuate people from their homes, who appeared reluctant to leave their homes, [where] there was a health and safety situation.”

POOL FOOTAGE Prime Minister Chris Hipkins surveys the damage caused by the flooding in Auckland.

It would also give special powers to defence force staff. The fact that no state of emergency had been called did not stop Fire and Emergency calling on the Air Force at nearby Whenuapai for help and at least one large military truck and the base’s fire truck pitched in to help.

Transport Minister Michael Wood, who was at home in Mt Roskill on Friday night, said it was obvious by “mid-evening” that this was an emergency.

“It became clear this was a very serious event,” he said.

He said the nearby creek had flooded to the highest level he’d ever seen.

“It was clear that there was a lot more rain on the way, so it became fairly evident from that and other community contacts that this would be serious.”

At 9pm, Wood went online to tell staff at Waka Kotahi that they needed to get back to work. NZTA’s social media team had logged off at about 7.30pm, but he said it was clear that Aucklanders needed updates on what was happening on the roads. Many people were still stuck on motorways.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon also took to social media, urging Brown to declare a state of emergency at 9.55pm. It wasn’t until late on Saturday afternoon that Luxon and the public discovered, during Brown’s press conference, that a state of emergency had already been declared. The mayor just hadn’t publicised his declaration.

“We need a proper dispassionate review, to say, where could things have been done better? It was a fast-moving event,” Luxon said on Saturday.

In the end, at Saturday’s press conference, one of Brown’s minders gripped him by the elbow and removed him, guiding him away from reporters. Stuff asked why it took almost an hour to tell Auckland it was in a state of emergency, but he continued walking through the back door.