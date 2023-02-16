Residents remain powerless despite Vector app stating otherwise

Mountain Rd in Henderson Valley remained closed as multiple sections had power lines across the road.

When Cyclone Gabrielle hit Auckland, Henderson Valley residents knew they would lose power, but they didn't expect miscommunication from the power network company Vector – again.

In 2018, although the Vector app showed no power outages in the area, the semi-rural community lost power for eight days. They were told improvements were on the way.

Five years later, Henderson Valley Residents Association co-chair Chris Thomas said there had been no improvements.

The communications fault in the Vector app and website could have led to a misrepresentation of the tens of thousands of properties affected by power outages this week.

“Because of our location, we fully expected to lose power,” Thomas said.

Since Monday night, most of the 1440 residents of Henderson Valley have been without power.

However, when they went to check on the Vector app when would the power be restored, it showed there were no outages.

On Wednesday, after a one-hour call with the call centre, Thomas said she received worrying information.

“They were very vague, but they told me the power was not restored and to not trust the app or the website because it did not have accurate information,” she said.

As the power has been out for almost three days now, residents started logging the power faults themselves on the app, but Vector cancelled the jobs and the website showed the power has been restored, Thomas said.

“As time goes on, you just don’t know what is going to happen next. Because you’re in limbo. You don’t know, is it going to be a day? Is it going to be a week?”

She said it was a stressful moment for the community, which has been throwing away hundreds of dollars of rotten food, running on generators for just a few hours per day and had hygienic conditions getting worse every day with no rubbish pick-up, limited access to running water and full septic tanks.

On Thursday morning, Thomas received a Vector alert text message, which said the power restoration was planned for Friday afternoon.

In an email statement to Stuff, Vector spokesperson Sophie Coley said following the 2018 storm, the company introduced an outage centre.

“If someone has logged a fault, we’d like to reassure communities that we can see this in our system and individual faults roll up into one area. As with all systems, we are always looking at how we can continue to fine tune and make improvements for customers,” she said.

Coley said Cyclone Gabrielle has caused unforeseen damage across the power network.

“We continue to encounter difficulties accessing some areas to make restorations and repairs, particularly in the north and west, where fallen trees, slips and debris are blocking roads.

“Given these challenges and complexities, it’s still likely to be several days before the power is restored to these areas,” she said.

Coley did not comment on whether the power will be restored on Friday.