Person seriously injured after alleged altercation in Auckland CBD

A person has suffered serious injuries after an alleged incident in central Auckland.

Police were called following reports of an altercation on Liverpool Street in Central Auckland where a person sustained moderate injuries, police confirm.

“One person was taken into custody and is assisting us with our enquiries,” he said.

St John responded to an incident at 1.17pm and transported a person in a serious condition to Auckland City Hospital.