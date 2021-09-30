This lockdown is tough; nominate an Aucklander to win a My Food Bag prize

Aucklanders, we know this lockdown is tough going; the team of 1.7 million has been carrying a heavy burden for the whole country.

To say thanks for doing the hard yards, Stuff has partnered with My Food Bag to give eight households a few days off having to get to the shops and plan meals, with the My Choice option.

If you know a family or mate having a hard time in level 3, nominate them to win. Perhaps they’re struggling to juggle whānau and work; perhaps they’re out of a job or dealing with business stress; perhaps they’re isolated and feeling anxious. Complete the form below to enter them to win this great prize. Make sure you include information on why you think they deserve a treat.

My Choice is My Food Bag’s most flexible bag – you can choose from a range of superquick, seafood, vegetarian, plant-based, heart-healthy, ready-made meals, and more.

Winners will be able to choose three, four or five nights for two or four people, as well as pick the recipes they want from 15 different options. Each box includes easy, step-by-step recipes, as well as bespoke seasonings and sauces.

Please see the terms and conditions for entry below. By entering this competition you are agreeing to these terms. Winners will be chosen on Monday October 4, 2021, so get in quick!

HOW TO ENTER: Please complete the nomination form with information on who you would like to nominate, and why they deserve the prize. You can nominate more than one person, but please complete a new form for each.

DATES: Entries must be received by 9am on Monday October 4, 2021 and the prize draw will take place on Monday October 4, 2021.

PRIZE: There are 8 prizes to be won. Each is a week’s worth of My Food Bag’s My Choice. Winners can choose 3, 4 or 5 nights for 2 or 4 people, as well as pick the recipes they want from 15 different options.

