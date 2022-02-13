Vehicle crashes through motorway overbridge in Manurewa, Auckland

The crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, about 3:37am.

A vehicle has crashed through a SH1 motorway overbridge in Auckland, dropping onto the motorway below.

The vehicle was travelling along Hill Rd in Manurewa when it lost control while crossing the SH1 overbridge.

It then crashed through the barriers.

The occupant of the vehicle was trapped as a result of the crash, and had to be cut free by emergency services.

Police said that person suffered status one injuries.

The serious crash unit was in attendance early on Sunday morning.

The motorway remains closed.